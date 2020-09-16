COMMENTARY: Much to fear with Biden

While leaving the event at the White House, a group of us had to endure constant harassment of vulgar name calling, threats and (attempted) intimidation by BLM thugs who had taken to the streets. Although our hotel was just across the street from a White House gate, we were forced to walk about 2 miles out of our way to avoid streets and intersections taken over by larger, more organized groups of activists.

These were not protesters, but trained agitators. Luckily, other than blisters, some liquid thrown in a friend’s eyes, and dodging bikes purposefully riding at us on the sidewalk, we escaped physical injury.

I left the White House event full of the promise of America, inspired. The walk back to the hotel revealed the need to defeat the Marxist direction of the Democratic Party, leaving me determined.

Understand, these destructive physical and verbal abuses are the least of our worries if the left’s temper tantrum is placated. Should Biden win, if Democrats win a majority in the Senate and House, we lose America. Forever.

We might over time and after considerable pain be able to reverse disastrous policies like the Green New Deal, higher taxes and crushing regulation on businesses. We would never recover the institutional changes.