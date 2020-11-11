COMMENTARY: Much more than shopping

It was Sgt. York who would help convince America that it must fight again. He said: “Liberty and freedom and democracy are so very precious that you do not fight to win them once and then stop. Liberty and freedom and democracy are prizes awarded only to those peoples who fight to win them and then keep fighting eternally to hold them.”

This year, we marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, and the 45th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Many of the men and women who served in these wars are still with us today, and you may have relatives in your family who served. Nov. 11 is a perfect time to talk to them about their experiences and what their service means to them.

Many of them will likely say they were just doing their job. But behind that humble comment, many wanted to ensure the freedom and liberty we enjoy might be spread across the globe, or to protect these blessings at home. Younger Americans might be surprised to learn that protecting the coming generations was already on the minds of their older relatives when they enlisted.

Many of the men and women who fought for this country are resting in veterans cemeteries across the country. Their stories can still be read and understood by visiting these final resting places.