COMMENTARY: Moving up Inauguration Day

Ditto for congressional candidates mulling over potential chiefs of staff should they beat their opponents in November. These developments were good reasons for shortening transition times in 1933, and they’re good reasons now for shortening transition times even further now to, say, a month post-election.

Nowadays, it is not unusual for presidents to fill in many of their administration’s Cabinet seats a month or so after being elected. Moving up the date of inauguration would just hasten this process, and probably force candidates to have a better idea of who they would want in their top ranks.

Even if shortening the transition period by a month makes sense, the logistics wouldn’t be easy.

Altering the status-quo would probably require amending the Constitution, which is no easy task in today’s hyper-polarized environment. But similar to the 27th Amendment (ratified in 1992), the change could easily attract bipartisan support and help bring the country together.

Even barring a change to the Constitution, it is possible for out-going presidents to set a norm where they hand over power early. The otherwise-vile Woodrow Wilson planned one such bold move in the event that he lost the 1916 election. But President Wilson was re-elected, and this plan never saw the light of day.

Whether through presidential maneuver or constitutional amendment, it is time to end the sway of lame ducks.

Ross Marchand is a senior fellow for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

