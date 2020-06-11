COMMENTARY: ‘Most important election’

If your preferences vary from those characteristics, the Republicans and Democrats resort to fearmongering: If you don't support THEIR creepy, handsy, corrupt, authoritarian, senile, septuagenarian hack, they whine, the OTHER creepy, handsy, corrupt, authoritarian, senile, septuagenarian hack might win.

I don't find that particular fear-based approach compelling as candidate sales material. I'd rather "waste my vote" on a candidate whose ideas I actually support than hand that vote over to the candidate I loathe less just to thwart the candidate I loathe more (if I can even figure out which one is which).

If you vote for who and what you actually want, sure, your candidate may not win. In fact, he or she probably won't.

But if you don't vote for what you actually want, you almost certainly won't get it either.

The difference is that voting against what you actually want is treason to your values.

Here's my variant of the "major party" pitch:

A vote for Trump is a vote for Biden.

A vote for Biden is a vote for Trump.