COMMENTARY: More than just a game

Hats off to the athletic departments and the football programs at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. The Celebration Bowl Classic, played in Atlanta on Dec. 18, was more than just a celebration of HBCU football and the quality of the teams that the competing universities were able to field.

Interest in the contest was heightened by the metaphorical image of “the young challenging the elder." A super talented athlete, in his first collegiate head coach season, having engineered an amazing transformation of the less-than-stellar football program he inherited at Jackson State, was challenging, perhaps “the Dean” of MEAC football coaches. This singular event embodied the spirit of “the good old days” for “HBCU football,” when the school bands “rocked,” the fans swayed to the beat and the teams played their hearts out for the glory of “school and game." As importantly, this was one of those uniquely important occasions when no one felt inferior.

It was the MEAC vs. the SWAC. For others it was “Coach Prime” vs. Coach Buddy Pough. For others still, it was the “Marching 100” vs. “The Sound of the South." For the soldout crowd of over 75,000 in attendance and to the actual millions of viewers who watched on television around the world, the energy accompanying the event said to all observers that “this is more than just a game."

I am certain that for the old-timers such as myself, it was a return visit to the embers of the fires that lighted the path for our centuries-old walk “from there to here." To the younger spirits in attendance, I suspect, it was an even brighter light, helping to define their next steps as they honor the mission and continue to clear a path for those who are yet to follow.

For myself, as one of the “old-timers” and as an HBCU graduate, a retired university professor and administrator, a former chairman of a historically Black university board of trustees; but most importantly as a Dreamer, the indisputable success of this classic symbolized so much more than the significant parts of the whole that I have tried to identify here.

In watching this spectacular international attention-gathering event, I saw what cooperation and collaboration can produce and I had to ask the question: Why the same energy, vision and cooperation cannot go into other critical aspects of HBCU collaboration and academic program development? How can HBCUs, as academic institutions, transverse organizational and geographical boundaries to combine resources and produce the same level of interest and success in research, public policy development, exchange programs and life-expanding opportunities for our diaspora as we successfully do in athletics?

Success should beget success. How will the administrative leadership at our HBCUs use university athletic resources and “that energy” to strengthen other essential parts of their universities, to include academic programs and the physical attractiveness of their facilities? When the bands pack up and the stadium empties, where is the creative planning taking place to improve total institutional efficiency and overall competitiveness? Other less-expensive sports are equally fertile areas that can attract quality students and simultaneously highlight other institutional strengths, and they should not be overlooked. Remember Howard University soccer in the 1960s?

Consortia arrangements within the HBCU Community, and with the University of the West Indies for example, appear to me to be extremely fertile ground awaiting creative 21st century opportunities for exploration and development. Where is the organizational or institutional HBCU leadership that dares to prove that “the world is not flat”?

Dr. William Small Jr. is a retired educator and a former board chairman and trustee at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. He currently serves as a commissioner on the Area Commission for the Technical College of the Low Country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0