COMMENTARY: More chronos in 2021

2020 has been an exceedingly long year. But the terrible brings opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on policy and daily life inflicted misery on mankind, but they also presented opportunities.

Winter draws nigh and logs are in my fireplace, so forgive my waxing philosophic.

2020’s long-year status reminds me of a concept learned in 1974 at the University of Virginia. The Ancient Greeks had two words for time. The less-well-known version is somewhat akin to our concept of a “long year,” and that version has everything to do with opportunity.

Our usual concept of time is chronos — associated with the god Chronos. Chronological time is relentless and evenly paced. Every second is like every other second. Every day like every other day. Every year like every other year. (Leap years have an extra day, but no one has that in mind when they said 2020 was a long year.)

The less-familiar Greek concept of time is Kairos — associated with the god Kairos (or Caerus). With kairos, there are great (long) days and short (insignificant) ones.