COMMENTARY: Mistletoe and joy

What a year we have experienced! In January before the inauguration of the 46th president, there was an insurrection – at and in – the citadel of democracy, the U.S. Capitol. We are still probing this unimaginable, horrific act against America that lives in infamy.

America has led as the drum major of democracy. The ideal in America is that we model the best for the world – a system of government in which power is invested in the people. By way of this form of government, the American people choose its leaders in its democratic process with the right to vote and cast these votes. The insurrection on Jan. 6 endeavored to thwart our ideal. But this attempt deserves both accountability and justice.

Nonetheless, right now, we all could use a “time out for the common good.” During the season that is upon us, may this exhorter encourage all to pause briefly and consider mistletoe and joy.

Mistletoe. Most people know about kissing under the mistletoe from a tale in Norse mythology about the god Badur, but there is another mistletoe tale.

Like this exhorter and perhaps like many of you, this year’s reflection on so much of what has happened caused emotions and feelings of “grievances and enmities.” Life always has messengers. A saint sent an early holiday gift to this exhorter and his family. On the 12-multicolor lantern with a remote control was a holiday bow noticeably with mistletoe – a reminder of something we all could consider.

Since ancient times, mistletoe has been regarded as a symbol of the sun and gathered at winter solstice. It became a symbol of forgiveness, and people hung it over their doors to signal that those old enmities and grievances were forgiven.

Now could be a “joyful” time for us all to find some mistletoe and consider hanging it over our doors as a sign that in this season, we can first forgive ourselves and then others. Even so, forgiveness is not the absent of justice.

What also came to mind was Micah, a minor prophet. He writes, “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God (Micah 6:8).” Taking license here, Micah could possibly agree about mistletoe as we would believe it was created by God. Then, there is joy.

Joy. “Handel’s masterpiece, “The Messiah,” has inspired millions through the centuries. Few know, however, that George Frederic Handel composed "The Messiah" in approximately three weeks. The music literally “came to him” in a flurry of notes and motifs.

“He composed feverishly, as if driven by the unseen composer to put pen to paper. It is also little known that Handel composed the work while his eyesight was failing or that he was facing the threat of a debtor’s prison because of large outstanding bills.” Most people find it difficult to create under stress, especially when physical or financial problems are the root of that stress. And yet, Handel did.

America is resilient. Sometimes the best of us will manifest under our American stress.

It is chronicled that “Handel credits the completion of the work to one thing: joy. He was quoted as saying that he felt as if his 'heart' would burst with joy at what he was hearing in his mind and his heart.” Musical historians have noted that “it was joy that compelled him to write and forced him to create.” Handel’s story details that he ultimately found expression in the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Here is another tidbit. King George II stood up during the chorus at the Messiah’s 1743 London premiere. It is believed that the king was so moved by the music that he stood up to show his reverence. And since, it has been considered good etiquette to stand because King George stood, and audiences still today stand.

“Handel lived to see his oratorio become a cherished traditional and a popular work. He was especially pleased to see it performed to raise money for benevolent causes.”

What a year it has been! May you be blessed beginning now to find mistletoe and joy, no matter your grievance, enmity or the sadness about all the year 2021 aberrations.

As the season is upon us, may you have the happiest of holidays ever!

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer who formerly contributed to the T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at terrencemcummings@gmail.com.

