COMMENTARY: Misinformation not the problem

But, the BIG news out of the White House was misinformation about COVID on social media. In fact, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earned the title of Miss Information with some of her comments about monitoring and correcting Facebook and other social media accounts that spread misinformation about COVID, particularly about vaccines.

Not to be undone by his press secretary, Biden himself made comments about “trusted” people going door-to-door to increase vaccination rates, and told a reporter that social media was “killing people” with misinformation.

More than 34 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and well over 33 million recovered. Should they be forced to take a vaccine? How many have died after taking the vaccine? How many have encountered adverse reactions after taking the vaccine?

Last year about this time and through the end of the year, the left relentlessly attacked the notion of producing a safe vaccine that could help end the pandemic. The left didn’t get onboard with the vaccine until after Biden was inaugurated. Why? Was it a question of science?