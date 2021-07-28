COMMENTARY: Misinformation not the problem

Cubans have begun a revolution for freedom from communist tyranny. They are marching and protesting in the streets waving Cuban and American flags, and begging the U.S. to help them gain their independence. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that Haitians or Cubans who come to America by sea “will be returned.”
Meanwhile, Mayorkas continues to insist that our Southern border “is closed,” while hundreds of thousands of migrants from around the world stream across the closed border to the extent more than a million have crossed this fiscal year. At the rate migrants are coming, America will see more than 2 million migrants enter this year.
Escalating violent crime rates continue to ravage cities across America. The “Defund the Police” movement is alive and well, and being cheered on by representatives in Congress. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is dividing parents, teachers, and children into racial and political identity groups in the name of ending racism. Everybody in the whole country appears to be mad about some things and at some bodies.
From January to the middle of May, 14 states enacted 22 new voting laws. In Philadelphia, President Joe Biden claimed, “We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole — since the Civil War.” Are new voting laws tantamount to the Civil War?
But, the BIG news out of the White House was misinformation about COVID on social media. In fact, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earned the title of Miss Information with some of her comments about monitoring and correcting Facebook and other social media accounts that spread misinformation about COVID, particularly about vaccines.
Not to be undone by his press secretary, Biden himself made comments about “trusted” people going door-to-door to increase vaccination rates, and told a reporter that social media was “killing people” with misinformation.
More than 34 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and well over 33 million recovered. Should they be forced to take a vaccine? How many have died after taking the vaccine? How many have encountered adverse reactions after taking the vaccine?
Last year about this time and through the end of the year, the left relentlessly attacked the notion of producing a safe vaccine that could help end the pandemic. The left didn’t get onboard with the vaccine until after Biden was inaugurated. Why? Was it a question of science?
No one doubts, or should doubt that social media is full of misinformation. That is not news. The real news is the White House’s threats to control what its current residents consider to be misinformation. Let’s try an experiment: What if President Trump had won? Would some still refuse to take the vaccine? Would the left enthusiastically encourage everyone to take the vaccine?
Misinformation is not the problem. Politics is the problem. Politics says the border is closed. Politics says migrants fleeing from Haiti or Cuba will be returned to their failed states. Politics says police are making violent crime rates soar. Politics says we can end racism by separating people by race. Politics says new voting laws are Jim Crow laws. Politics says we will tell you what the truth is and censor what anyone else says.
Maybe misinformation is the problem? Where is all of this misinformation coming from?
