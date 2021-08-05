COMMENTARY: Misinformation and distrust

Vaccine reluctance started with politicians such as then-vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and is now being driven by increasingly loud conservative voices who warn of the dangers of vaccination without any evidence. And the increasing call for renewed coronavirus restrictions is setting the stage for future vaccine weariness.

Underneath all of these narratives and the exhausting rhetoric is a simple truth: Vaccination is the only ticket back to how things were before 2020. The sooner the country realizes this, the sooner the country can ditch fearmongering and pseudoscience.

The science is abundantly clear that vaccines are very effective in preventing hospitalization and death. The protection even holds for more lethal, contagious strains of the disease such as the Delta variant. In fact, around 99.5 percent of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 in recent months have not been inoculated against the deadly disease. Despite these clear figures, some have stubbornly clung onto the idea that vaccines don’t work and/or are dangerous. Conservative talk-show host Phil Valentine told his listeners that people were “probably safer not getting” the vaccine unless they are high risk, ignoring that an increasing percentage of COVID-19 hospital patients are in their twenties and thirties. The radio host is now hospitalized with coronavirus, and his family reportedly regrets not being more “pro-vaccine.”