COMMENTARY: Mirrors for speech and heart

President Joseph R. Biden will receive credit, good or bad, for drawing our national attention to speech – free, hate, or otherwise. Some call this politicizing; others say moralizing, while others declare “infringing” on First Amendment rights.

When heinous acts are committed, a perverse mouth and a pen’s muscle may be as powerful as a sword, AK-47, AR-15, violence, or mass murders. This is uncomfortably our “new normal.”

In the great Bette Davis movie, “Hush! Hush! Sweet Miss Charlotte,” a classic rings home for our current debate of the First Amendment – our freedom of speech. Bette Davis pronounces, “Murder starts in the heart and its first weapon is a vicious tongue.”

So the issue becomes from where does man gain thoughts for a heart to feel such hatred, leading him to become a miscreant, a provocateur, a criminal, an infidel, a murderer? Do violence and the mass murders we see begin in the heart? Is there a relationship between the heart and the head, resulting in vicious tongues, then violence and murder.

Never intending to proselytize in these commentaries, but the Bible does have principles on which we could gain insights. For instance, Matthew writes in red, Jesus is speaking, “O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh (Matthew 12:34).”

Jeremiah’s book is about a warning to Jews that God would send the Babylonian armies to punish Jerusalem’s ungodliness. In his discussion about Judah’s sin and punishment, he writes in Jeremiah 17:9-10, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? I the Lord search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings.”

Some believe they are free to say whatever they please, like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lindsey Graham, Ye (Kanye), Elon Musk (Musk takeover of Twitter has reinstated “Superspreaders of hate”) and TFG, who without consequence has not been held to account. Recently, insurrectionists blame their “cult leader” or “messiah” as the one whose speech and tongue led to their violent acts on Jan 6. Lest we forget.

Do Blacks, Jews, Asians, Muslims, immigrants, other people of color, the poor and the LGBTQIA community believe hate words manifest in violence and murder in America? The State of South Carolina does not have “hate crime laws,” though 49 states have at least some form of hate crime laws that vary in nature.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Law just passed in Congress this year. Biden just signed it in March 2022. Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Young Till was accused of offending a white woman – whistling at her. Carolyn Bryant Donham, Till’s accuser who denies it now, is 88 years old and still lives in Mississippi.

Even so, in a 2017 unanimous decision on Matal vs. Tam that the disparagement clause of the Lanham Act violates the First Amendment’s free speech clause, the issue was about government prohibiting the registration of trademarks that are “racially disparaging.” But even in that decision and a surprise, Justice Samuel Alito wrote: ‘Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful.”

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote,” A law can be directed against speech found offensive to some portion of the public and be turned against minority and dissenting views to the detriment of all.”

In this decision, the Supreme Court unanimously reaffirmed that there is no “hate speech exception to the First Amendment” in this case. Of course, still on this writer’s unfinished commentaries coming soon to the great T&D is, “Supreme court, not supreme beings.”

So, what then hardens the heart, causing vicious tongues, then violence? Does anger? Does fear? Does love (maybe the unloved)? These three are psychologically considered our basic emotions, and yet they also have emotional responses or remedies because they are all learned behaviors, according to psychologists.

James writes three places in the Bible about the tongue. Here, James 3:5-6: “Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth,” and “And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue amount our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature: and it set on fire of hell.” Then, in James 3:9: “But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison,” without God. We have seen the deadly poison.

Is freedom of speech without accountability and responsibility? The U.S. Supreme Court seems to affirm it without limits. Is freedom of speech, especially the most abhorrent and deadly, euphemistically cant and propaganda? Have we fallen prey to societal ills, its orgiastic states, to hubris and to vanity, to reprobate minds and actions?

Should we take the late Michael Jackson admonition and begin with the “man in the mirror,” asking him to change his ways. And would no message be clearer that if you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make the change?

If this is didactic at all, speech – free, hate, or otherwise, begins in the heart. Its first weapon is a tongue. Then, speakers, writers and definitely leaders must search their own hearts using their own mirrors not to offend the true intent of freedom of speech.

All of us must use mirrors, too, and search freedom of speech and our hearts.