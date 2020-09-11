COMMENTARY: Mini-reflection of 9-11-2001

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, as Sept. 11 comes up on the calendar, I am sure you join me in remembering where you were/what you were doing when this tragic day began in 2001. I am pretty confident that I was doing something no one else in the entire United States was -- buying carrots for an iguana! You probably have never even known anyone who did that on ANY day of the year. But let me give you that background. Since this is a true story, I will use the real names of the people involved in my memories.

Four days earlier, our just-turned-10-year-old grandson came to stay with us while his parents went to California for 10 days. When the weekend was over, he and I went to Orangeburg early Monday morning to have him at Clark Magnet School by 7:50 a.m. My plans were to be there until Brad and Tracy returned on the 17th, and his granddad was going to join us on a couple of nights too.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, after Skyler checked off his daily list of chores, he told me that Iggy (his iguana) was out of carrots and asked if I could buy some. I thought the simplest thing to do was to shop for those right after I dropped him off at school. Therefore, this purchase occurred at almost the very time the day of terror began.