COMMENTARY: Military is losing trust

The singularly overwhelming DOD backlash against Carlson stands in stark contrast to DOD silence after recent horrendous defamation from the political left. Claiming National Guard troops guarding Washington, D.C., could not be trusted, Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said on Jan. 18: “The [National] Guard is 90-some-odd percent male; and only about 20% of white males voted for Biden ... there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden."

This followed other similar statements about those troops from media and political figures on the left. Not one of the senior military leaders criticizing Carlson said a word about those defamatory remarks. The political bias of some senior military leaders piling on Carlson while giving Cohen a pass is impossible to ignore and hurting trust.

According to Defense One, “A growing number of Americans are increasingly losing trust and confidence in the U.S. military, according to a new Ronald Reagan Institute poll ... that trust and confidence has fallen from 70% in 2018 to just 56% today.”