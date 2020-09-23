COMMENTARY: Memories of grandparents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Somehow, I never know when Grandparents’ Day is, but I discovered it was this month. However, any day is a good time to remind grandparents that they are special to you. You don’t have to buy a card. Words or notes will do.

I personally believe that grandparents can play a very important role in how their grandchildren “turn out.” Sadly, I also know that all people who have grandchildren aren’t necessarily good grandparents. Heck! All parents aren’t even good parents. If they were, we would never hear of babies being born with drugs in their system or children being neglected or abused. But, when I think of grandparents, I think of the ones I knew. I hope you were equally as blessed. So that’s the “norm” I am going to keep in my mind as I write this.

I was fortunate enough to have two sets of grandparents. I have a lot of memories that I treasure even years after these dear people are no longer alive. I had one set of grandparents who lived within walking distance of our home and another set who lived about 100 miles away, in Great Falls. (Note: to set the record straight, if you remember an earlier article I wrote, my REAL paternal grandparents died in the Flu Pandemic of 1918, when my dad was just 4 years old. He and his 2-year-old sister went to live with an aunt and uncle who took over the role as their parents, so naturally, these dear people became my grandparents.)