COMMENTARY: Memories of grandparents

Somehow, I never know when Grandparents’ Day is, but I discovered it was this month. However, any day is a good time to remind grandparents that they are special to you. You don’t have to buy a card. Words or notes will do.
I personally believe that grandparents can play a very important role in how their grandchildren “turn out.” Sadly, I also know that all people who have grandchildren aren’t necessarily good grandparents. Heck! All parents aren’t even good parents. If they were, we would never hear of babies being born with drugs in their system or children being neglected or abused. But, when I think of grandparents, I think of the ones I knew. I hope you were equally as blessed. So that’s the “norm” I am going to keep in my mind as I write this.
I was fortunate enough to have two sets of grandparents. I have a lot of memories that I treasure even years after these dear people are no longer alive. I had one set of grandparents who lived within walking distance of our home and another set who lived about 100 miles away, in Great Falls. (Note: to set the record straight, if you remember an earlier article I wrote, my REAL paternal grandparents died in the Flu Pandemic of 1918, when my dad was just 4 years old. He and his 2-year-old sister went to live with an aunt and uncle who took over the role as their parents, so naturally, these dear people became my grandparents.)
We ate dinner with my local grandparents every Sunday after church. We called this grandmother Mammy. She made all of our dresses for my sister Marilyn and me. Because it was simpler to make two dresses alike rather than have to choose different patterns or colors of material for each one, we were dressed alike as long as she lived. My grandmother taught my mother, my sister and me to sew also. And, she taught us how to embroider. Do you even know anyone who does that now?
Our grandfather in Providence had a farm and a dairy, and he also raised turkeys. My brother did a lot of exploring and enjoying the outdoors all around the territory between their house and ours. Mammy said: 1) you could not use scissors on Sunday (Sunday was a day of rest -- scissors were considered a work tool); 2) you could not chew chewing gum in public (that was not lady-like); and 3) you must make up your bed every morning (that was just her rule).
She said everybody needed to learn the 23rd Psalm, and she saw that we memorized it. Whenever we were there to spend the night, we all sat down after supper to listen to the news on the radio. My siblings and I were allowed to have a glass of ginger ale while their ears were tuned in to the happenings of the world. Just simple, but important memories.
As for the far-away grandparents, today a family would think nothing of driving from here to Great Falls and back in one day. But in the last century, when we visited them, usually my mother, with her three children in tow, boarded a Greyhound bus in Holly Hill. When we reached the bus station in Columbia, we had a short wait until it was time to get on the bus that went through Great Falls. To us, that was very exciting. Daddy would drive there on the weekend to spend a night and bring us back home.
While we saw our nearby grandparents almost daily, Marilyn, Walter and I were able to (individually) spend a week every summer with those who lived in Great Falls. Now, decades later, I still remember the tea parties my Great Falls grandmother, Mama Lee, and I had every afternoon. There was no variance -- we had a glass of pineapple juice along with peanut butter spread on Saltine crackers. I still love that!
My grandfather was the paymaster for the cotton mills in that town. At noon each day, a whistle blew at one of the mills, work stopped, and it was lunchtime. While some took their lunch to work, Daddy Lee came home to eat each day.
Though everywhere around my home in Providence was strictly flat land, there were hills in Great Falls. So when this whistle blew, I always ran to the bottom of the hill where their driveway came up into the yard. There I sat in a tree, which, for some reason, had grown very crooked. It formed a perfect saddle for me to sit on while waiting for him.
I remember that we all knelt together at the side of the bed every night to pray. I remember their garage had a wooden floor. I remember they drove downtown every evening after supper and parked in front of the movie theater, where (it seemed to me) everybody came by their car to speak to them. Happy memories.
They all had values which they passed on to us. I smile when I hear our sons remember something their grandparents taught them. One grandmother literally DID teach them. She was their first-grade teacher when all three of them entered school!
And I hope that our grandchildren also remember special things that we did together with them. Taking nothing away from parents, I really believe that the extra things which good grandparents bring into children’s lives make a difference in the kind of adults they become.
Often neighbors, other relatives, teachers or coaches are additional mentors for children. When you have the opportunity to benefit from wisdom from an older generation, you can save yourselves a lot of heartbreak if you allow yourself to listen and learn from it!
And if you are fortunate enough to get that wisdom from a grandparent who loves you very much, be especially thankful. You don’t have to wait for Grandparents’ Day to let them know what they mean to you.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.
