COMMENTARY: Memories of fathers

Sometimes it seems as if we have to have a holiday to really remind us of certain things -- you know, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and even Thanksgiving Day, so we will remember to be thankful.
Since Father’s Day just passed, I have been reflecting on memories of my own dad. Sadly, my father was a part of my life for only about a fourth of it. So, taking that into consideration, I didn’t have a lot of years to stock up memories about him. He died just before his 41st birthday of a massive heart attack.
In 1955 there was not much you could do about that, even if you had a warning. Nothing was known about stents at that time. Bypass surgery was not an option. And heart transplants were not yet in the picture.
He did have a warning. He had chest pains that morning, and they were bad enough to make him realize he needed to see a doctor -- which he did. Our family doctor, Dr. Peter Gaillard, and my dad were very good friends in addition to their doctor-patient relationship. So, when he checked in with the doctor that day, he got attention and the benefit of all of the knowledge available.
Gaillard knew the pain was coming from his heart, but all he had to offer were nitroglycerin tablets, and he told him to put one of those under his tongue when he felt the pain again. That was successful sometime, when the pain was caused by angina. Unfortunately, that was not the case with my dad.
My mom called me in the early evening that same day and told me she had called Dr. Gaillard (who routinely made house calls), and he was there. He said Daddy needed to go to the hospital. They were waiting on the ambulance (another story). So Charlie and I went right on to my parents’ home, which was less than two miles away. We had not been married very long at that time.
Many of you readers will have no idea that in 1955 there was no home ambulance service. No EMS. The ambulance itself was the hearse from the local funeral home. It was equipped with a stretcher in the back. That’s it. No EMTs. So a family member usually rode in the back with the patient. My dad was not feeling well at all when they loaded him in this transport vehicle, and my mother climbed in with him. She asked Dr. Gaillard if he would ride with them also, and he agreed to. Charlie and I followed in our car.
By the time we arrived at the emergency room (in the old hospital on Carolina Avenue), Mama was in the waiting room. In a very short time, the doctors came out to tell us that he didn’t make it. The same day of his first pain, he also had his last.
I have tried to keep memories of him from slipping away as I’ve gone through over 60 years without him. I do remember that he was hard-working. When I was very young, he farmed land inherited from his parents. I’ve mentioned before that they both died in the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-19, when my dad was 4 years old. Fortunately, his mother had a stepsister. She and her husband had no children, so they took my dad and his 2-year-old sister into their home and showered them with the love and sternness necessary to mold them into good adults.
My dad met my mother when they were at Wofford College and Limestone College respectively. He began farming using mules to do the plowing, etc. He was a pioneer of sorts. I wasn’t very old when he became the first farmer in our community to buy a small tractor to cultivate the land. The old-timers around told him he would starve trying to farm with a tractor. But we never lacked for food.
Sometime in the 1940s, he drove a dump truck to haul dirt when the dam between Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie was built. The only memory I have of that is a photo of the dump truck in our yard. I do vaguely remember a trip we took to the site one Sunday afternoon.
In the late '40s-early '50s, he and his brother-in-law established a store in Holly Hill called “Rivers-Lancaster.” I can’t remember all of the merchandise that was provided, but I can recall the shelves held necessary household items (irons, fans, etc.), bicycles and parts (tires, chains, pedals) small auto parts (fan belts, fad items) and many more things. At Christmas, the inventory expanded to carry some toys (red wagons, tricycles, spinning tops, yoyos, etc.)
During that same era, he became one of the 12 deputy sheriffs of Orangeburg County, working under Sheriff George Dukes. My dad was still working in that position when he died.
In my teenage years, he (again being the pioneer) bought the first television set in our community. Neighbors came to visit to see this marvel. Of course it was a black-and-white set. The picture was very snowy, and the nearest TV station was in Charlotte, N.C. But we strained to see the figures that were speaking or singing or whatever they might have been doing.
It seems as if my dad always had a camera. We have photographs of our family through the years. My mom was so good about writing our names and the dates on the back of every picture as they were developed.
My dad always wanted to take a plane trip, but that never quite fit into the things he was able to do -- UNTIL he and Mama were two of the chaperones for my senior class trip to Washington, D.C. They drove their car, along with several other parents or teachers, to transport us there. A visit to an airport was on our itinerary. Probably none of us had ever been to an airport before. When they got there, Daddy investigated the schedules and found out he and Mama could fly to Baltimore and back for a reasonable amount. So he got his plane trip.
Each year, when Father's Day is celebrated, I strain to remember things about my own dad. But the things I do remember are good, so I am blessed. I remember that my dad was a happy man, a kind father and that he loved my mother. He was always present in our lives, and he and Mama saw that we got a good education, that we had manners, that we were warm and well fed, and that we saw some of the sights of the area. Sadly, he only got to see one of his children married and never had the pleasure of seeing a grandchild.
I am also blessed that my father-in-law became like a second father to me. He was also a good and generous man, and I knew that he loved me.
Of course, I have seen great father traits in my husband, Charlie. He was always thinking about how to make life better for our sons. He has been a good mentor and example for them in so many ways, sharing his time with them. He and the boys even had the unique experience of seeing a UFO on their way home from a Boy Scout meeting. Not many people can say they have shared that memory with their sons. As with other UFOs, they cannot say what it really was, but they have no doubt they saw it. I only wish I had been along for that experience!!!
We have also watched our own sons as they have become fathers to our wonderful grandchildren. (I know, ALL grandchildren are wonderful.)
I hope you will reflect on what some of the fathers in your life have meant to you. I realize that everyone is not as fortunate as I have been, even though my time with my own dad seemed awfully short. But share some of your memories with the children in your lives, no matter what generation gap there might be.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.