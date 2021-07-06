COMMENTARY: Memories of fathers

My mom called me in the early evening that same day and told me she had called Dr. Gaillard (who routinely made house calls), and he was there. He said Daddy needed to go to the hospital. They were waiting on the ambulance (another story). So Charlie and I went right on to my parents’ home, which was less than two miles away. We had not been married very long at that time.

Many of you readers will have no idea that in 1955 there was no home ambulance service. No EMS. The ambulance itself was the hearse from the local funeral home. It was equipped with a stretcher in the back. That’s it. No EMTs. So a family member usually rode in the back with the patient. My dad was not feeling well at all when they loaded him in this transport vehicle, and my mother climbed in with him. She asked Dr. Gaillard if he would ride with them also, and he agreed to. Charlie and I followed in our car.

By the time we arrived at the emergency room (in the old hospital on Carolina Avenue), Mama was in the waiting room. In a very short time, the doctors came out to tell us that he didn’t make it. The same day of his first pain, he also had his last.