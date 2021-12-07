COMMENTARY: Memorials and museums honor veterans

More than 2,000 Americans are died at Pearl Harbor and it is still a day that lives in infamy.

While there are plenty of places to memorialize these brave men and women in Hawaii, you can also honor them with plenty of places to visit stateside. Here are a few to consider.

World War II Memorial, Washington D.C.

Sitting on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the World War II Memorial was designed by Austrian-American architect Friedrich St. Florian. It opened in 2004. The memorial consists of 56 pillars representing U.S. states and territories and a pair of triumphal arches for the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. This surrounds an oval plaza and fountain. It includes the Freedom Wall with 4,048 gold stars, each representing 100 Americans who died in the war.

Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, Phoenix, Arizona

Two giant naval guns loom over the plaza, one from the USS Arizona and the other from the USS Missouri. The gun from the Arizona was also used on the USS Nevada, which survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Missouri was host to the Japanese surrender ceremony at the end of the war.

USS Kidd and Louisiana Veterans Memorial, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

While the Kidd, the destroyer on the banks of the Mississippi River, wasn’t at Pearl Harbor, the destroyer New Orleans was, and the Kidd Memorial contains the ship’s bell and the builder’s model along with mementos of the launching ceremony. The song “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition” was inspired by the New Orleans’ chaplain Howell M. Forgy during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

USS Ward Gun, St. Paul, Minnesota

The USS Ward’s No. 3 four-inch, 50-caliber gun sits on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol. The Ward fired the first U.S. shots of World War II, sinking a Japanese midget sub off Oahu just before the planes were sighted at Pearl Harbor.

USS Hoga, Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, Little Rock, Arkansas

The Hoga is a Woban-class district harbor tug. At Pearl Harbor, the 100-foot tug rescued sailors in the water, fought fires and pulled ships out of harm’s way. The little tug spent 72 continuous hours fighting fires and also pushed the sinking USS Nevada to safety, keeping the ship from blocking the channel. The tug is now on display at the Little Rock museum.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial, Amarillo, Texas

The museum is home to an 800-pound piece of the USS Arizona’s side and deck along with many other significant World War II items.

