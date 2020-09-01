COMMENTARY: Medical billing surprises

If Washington caps what doctors may charge, it will end up forcing some to seek employment in other fields. If being an investment banker pays more than being a doctor, many intelligent physicians are going to make that jump. Many already have.

A better approach would be to set fair prices in the first place. In the small subset of cases where there is a dispute between providers and insurance providers, then doctors could name one price, and insurance companies another. An impartial arbiter would then select one or the other based on market conditions. Both sides would want to be fair, since the arbiter would be likely to reject prices that were too high or two low. Patients would benefit by not being caught in the middle, and as they always do when there is competition in a market. That’s why the free market, and not government, is best suited to deliver quality health care.