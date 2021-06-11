COMMENTARY: Media must reform

When I was growing up, I remember frustration with seeing what appeared to be people get away with lying. In his wisdom, my grandfather helped provide a nugget of wisdom I have never forgotten: "Truth is the daughter of time."

In having lived a long life, he learned that time allows falsehood to fall and the truth to emerge. Jesus Christ similarly said “For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known” Luke 8:17 (KJV).

Starting with the beginning of the COVID crisis last year until now, we are seeing time giving birth to truths that were previously attacked by the media as falsehood. As this has involved issues of utmost importance to the nation, we cannot allow the lessons to be lost. It’s time for the mainstream media to “stand down," soul search and reform for the sake of the nation. Let me explain.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mainstream media and progressive left (to around half of America, those terms have become redundant) dug in defending what they reported as certain “truth” about the origin of COVID-19: The virus originated in a Wuhan “wet-market” and that was the “only” credible possibility.