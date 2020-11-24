COMMENTARY: Media must do better

The 2020 election was like no other in modern American history. The massive mail out of ballots, the universal early voting and the warnings of a weeks-long election were extraordinary.

Then came election night and the decision to halt vote that night and other irregular occurrences. Then came the roller coaster of the changes of back and forth as to which candidate was winning over election night and the ensuing days. Then came the projections of state wins, and the final projection of a winner, which was disputed by many with claims of election irregularities.

For many Americans not familiar with the nuances of election law, this whole process has brought a great deal of confusion. Constitutional issues have become far more important than in previous elections, and the American media failed in properly reporting the process. Let me explain.

First, the media did not help the public with understanding the Electoral College system. The founders wanted a buffer between the potential demagoguery inherent in a general election and the benefits of an Electoral College for choosing the nation’s chief executive.