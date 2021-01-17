COMMENTARY: Meaning of mayhem

For the U.S., the worst is yet to come, and that’s not just over the few days before Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday as the 46th U.S. president. The furor over free speech and freedom to protest, intermingled with the impact of COVID-19 on tens of millions of Americans who don’t share the bounty of stock dividends and inflated salaries and bonuses, will make legitimate debate and the threat of violence a fact of American life for a long time.

How long is anyone’s guess, but the emotions running rampant in Washington and around many of America’s 50 states reveal the difficulties of reaching any broad understanding on how far it’s legally safe to go in expressing a point of view. Vandals of the far right have pretty well shown they’re worse than the inner-city mobs that looted shops and stores in waves of mayhem that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May and many incidents since. Those rioters did not invade the American Capitol and other citadels of state power, though they did desecrate treasured monuments in their outrage over the legacy of slavery and inequality.