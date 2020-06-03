COMMENTARY: May wind be at your back

The ceremony begins. After the color guards post the colors for God, country and the academy, we are treated with hearing a homegrown rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The minister (or other religious leader) gives thanks and bestows blessings on this “next generation” letting them know how much we are counting on them.

The college president or school principal then gives a short greeting and recognizes board members and the guest speaker. He or she congratulates the graduates and thanks all those who have supported the class through their challenging journey.

For the first time in their four or more years, students may see the provost, the chief academic officer, who introduces one or two guests who are to receive an honorary degree for something they did to improve the human condition.

One or two representatives of the class deliver what has to be one of the most unnerving speeches that one can give in a lifetime. Regardless of what is said or the podium presence of the speakers, the class erupts at the end of their speeches, as years of work is summed up in one electrifying moment with “Congratulations Class of 2020!”