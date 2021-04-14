COMMENTARY: Massacres and slaughter

Stop the horror. Those are the first words that come to mind when we think of the latest two mass shootings in the U.S. and then North Korea’s first missile tests of the Biden presidency.

It’s hard to know which is worse, a crazed young evangelical kid massacring eight people, including four Korean massage workers, in metropolitan Atlanta, a guy gunning down 10 more in Boulder, Colorado ― or North Korea’s renewed threat to kill millions with nuclear warheads.

For sure, for immediacy, the twin massacres grabbed the headlines, inspiring far more controversy and commentaries than North Korea’s challenging Pres. Joe Biden with the first missile tests of the year. For me, the primary issue was not the alleged anti-Asian motivation for the Atlanta killings or whatever led to the Boulder killings, but how in hell do these guys manage to buy assault weapons with such impunity?

You would have to have lived in the U.S. for most of your life, to have heard all the arguments for and against gun control, to grasp how totally stupid, and otherwise demented are the claims that all red-blooded Americans are entitled to pack heat in the form of pistols, automatic weapons, anything short of a .50-caliber machine gun or a rocket-propelled grenade.