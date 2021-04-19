COMMENTARY: Mass shooting? It depends

Apparently, block/house parties don’t count in certain measuring sticks. Note that many mass shootings involving Black folk often occur during private or enclosed functions, such as parties.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which “The Trace” uses as its official counter, there were 600 mass shootings in 2020, double that of any of the previous five years.

But it appears that alarming total got lost in the shuffle of numbers and definitions?

Why? Because of the counts and the caveats.

For example, the Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot and/or killed by gunfire at a single location, whether private or public. That’s why violence in people’s homes or backyards count in its broader statistics.

Conversely, the numbers tallied by The Violence Project are chock-full of restrictive qualifiers: Incidents in which four or more people are killed in a public space with no connection to any underlying criminal activity or commonplace circumstance.

Notice most media outlets don’t cite which statistics counter they use.

With that, a mass shooting in Chicago may not necessarily be a mass shooting in Boulder, and vice-versa.