COMMENTARY: Mask wearing in America

Like most everyone else, I’m tired of wearing a mask.

Every time I go to the grocery store, a restaurant, church or work, I have to put on a mask. Not long ago, if we wore a mask into a bank or convenience store, the attendants would be alarmed and call 911. Today if we don’t wear one, we are in trouble and not welcomed.

A lot of people have died from COVID-19 and thus I understand masks are important in this pandemic era. I don’t want a disease. I have had two Pfizer shots and I wear a mask most every place I go.

Is it our American, God-given right to take off our masks? While we are free to take off our masks, others are free to ask us to put them on. The business owner has the freedom to require a mask. The airlines have the freedom to require masks. The religious assembly has the freedom to require you to wear a mask. People with whom you socialize may ask that you wear a mask. Of course, you are free to not patronize those businesses, forsake religious assembly and not hang out with certain people.