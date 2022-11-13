COMMENTARY: Many years, many farm changes

The Times and Democrat has just printed the Fall Farm Edition for this year. While reading it, I decided to share some of the changes that have been made in our area and on our farm during the time covering parts of four centuries.

Since the late 1700s, Providence has been a farming community located in the eastern part of Orangeburg County. At that time, every resident here was involved in farming by planting some type of crops and living off their land.

The conditions were very different during those early times. Since I live with the oldest Hutto from this line of descendants, and he can personally remember family members from six of the eight generations of the family which live/have lived here, some of the information for this column comes from Charlie. Because I also grew up here, I have a few memories of my own.

Concerning the methods of farming, he remembers the days before tractors were used to farm. All field work was done using mules, which pulled the farm implements that were available. The farm owners hired men to do some of this work.

My dad, Palmer Lancaster, had the first cultivating tractor in the community. Our neighbors on Shuler Belt Road all gave him dire warnings that we would starve to death if he tried to farm without using mules. While I remember being frightened when I heard those statements, I have no memory of ever being hungry, much less starving.

Dairy farms were very evident in the early 1900s, and there are records of nine in our community then. Five of these were located on a one-mile stretch of Shuler Belt Road. All milking was done by hand, and milk was stored in aluminum milk cans in a refrigerated cooler. A truck picked the cans up daily and took them to a processing plant in Charleston.

As years passed, electric milkers were developed. Gradually, the smaller dairies faded away, and Hutto Brothers & Sons Dairy and the Reed Felder Dairy were the only two left in Providence. The Hutto dairy remained in operation for about 65 years.

Even as mechanized as dairies became, the cows still had to be milked and fed twice daily. Because it was more difficult to find someone to help with this work, our dairy herd was sold in 2006. Beef cattle remained on the farm a few years longer.

In the early days, almost every home had at least one cow, some hogs and some chickens. Families milked the cow and used this unpasteurized milk for all of their needs for that product. To make butter, they poured some into a bowl to let the cream rise to the top. This cream was then skimmed away and put in a butter churn. As the butter formed, the remaining milk drained away, and the “clump” of butter was put in a butter mold to shape it.

For farm families, the majority of their meat was homegrown or obtained by hunting or fishing. Chickens not only provided eggs for the family, but they, along with beef and pork, were on the menu regularly. Each winter, most families “butchered hogs.” From these, hams, shoulders and sides were salted down to be cured and sliced for family use, sausage was made, pork chops were sliced, etc.

In the late 1930s and 1940s, there were between 40-50 family farms in our community. These grew mostly cotton, corn and grains. Some farmers planted vegetables (which they called “truck crops”). Today, there are less than 10 farms here. Between them, these now own or lease the land that once supported about 50 families -- plus even more land outside of the community.

While cotton, corn and grains continue to be among the primary crops, soybeans and peanuts have also been added. One of the family farm groups in the community is dedicated to growing grass sod. Another farm specializes in strawberries and peaches, and one farm still grows fresh vegetables to sell. Also, timber is now considered to be a crop and it requires long-term management by the owners and a forester.

As years passed, hogs and cattle were raised to sell also. Seeing the need for a facility to serve farmers of this area, Hutto Stock Yard opened in 1949. Farmers from lower South Carolina brought their cattle/hogs to this weekly livestock auction sale for almost 50 years. Buyers from meat-packing facilities came to the sales, as well as farmers who often bought smaller animals to raise to a larger size.

The stockyard was a family operation made up of the three older Hutto brothers farming at that time (Julius, O’Dean Sr. and Roy) and their sons (Dan, O’Dean Jr. and Charles.) As the third generation of boys grew older, Barry, Bryan, Brad, Bart, Burt and Danny all worked there at times. Some of the wives/mothers were also a part of this operation.

Before computers, some handled the office tasks. The business closed in 1998. At its peak, as many as 2,000 hogs and 300-400 cattle came through the sale ring each Tuesday. This continued until meat-packing companies contracted directly with farms to raise hogs and chickens specifically for them. Eventually, beef cattle herds were often sold by size, directly from the farm, to feed lots in the west, though other stockyards still existed nearby.

As tractors became commonplace on all farms, implements were invented to be pulled behind the tractors. Then, self-propelled machinery came into being.

In 1955, the Huttos opened an International Harvester dealership here in Providence. Many tractors and other pieces of farm equipment were sold to farmers in the entire Lowcountry area of the state. The dealership also stocked parts for all types of equipment and had a shop staffed with mechanics to repair machinery.

In 1970, this dealership was sold to International Harvester, which operated it as a company store for 5-6 more years before moving it near the intersection of Interstate 26 and U.S. 301. Much progress has been made with machinery in the past 60-75 years!

Because the cost of farm equipment prohibits each farmer from having a machine to harvest every crop, a new business has evolved. Now, some of the harvesting is done by those who invest in the newest machinery and contract with the farmers to harvest certain crops for them.

Planting and growing crops are still done by individual farmers who own or lease machinery to do that. Farm equipment purchased today is equipped with a GPS system that literally knows exactly where to plant or harvest from any spot in any field that is programmed into it.

The machines still need drivers though, to turn them around at the end of rows or to stop to add seeds/unload, grain, peanuts, etc. The cotton bales simply roll out the back end of the new pickers without the machine even needing to stop.

In 1988, the farm of Hutto Brothers and Sons was recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture as a Bicentennial Farm. The USDA selected farms throughout the United States that had been documented as being farmed by the same family continuously for at least 200 years.

Since that award was presented 34 years ago, we can add those years to the time that the Hutto family has been in this one spot. This spans seven generations who have farmed this land. The eighth generation has been born, but they are still too young to take part in farm work.

The entire original farm, plus other land which has been bought and leased over the years in order to make farming worthwhile, is now farmed by Barry Hutto and his sons, Richard and Dean, and nephew, Hank Hutto.

Irrigation, which has made a major change to farming operations, still does not eliminate all of the problems that can be caused by weather. Hurricanes, winds, drought and flooding all take a toll when they occur. No matter how good the farming operation is, those involved in this occupation look at the weather report many times daily. Radar has become their friend, so they can plan ahead.

If you have memories of farms back in the 1900s, you will agree that things are done very differently now. Think about those who do this work as you enjoy your meals.