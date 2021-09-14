COMMENTARY: Making sure Medicare works

I was fortunate to be able to spend time with my grandfather before he passed away. He was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust, and he came to the U.S. following unimaginable horrors to build a better life.

He settled in Rochester, N.Y., and built a successful liquor store business from the ground up. Like many Americans, he worked hard every day to earn his retirement and eventually lived with my parents and me in Westchester, N.Y.

While in high school, I spent many nights listening to stories of my grandfather’s life in Poland and his time in concentration camps. We debated political issues over dinner, and I showed him how to use new technology and gadgets. I also observed his frustration as he tried to understand the Medicare system on which he relied as a retiree. Even with my mom’s support, he spent weeks wading through documents to try to ensure he had the coverage he needed.