COMMENTARY: Making quick decisions

Surely you have felt relief sweep over you after an event, right? I am reminded of a simple example of that -- I was so glad when it was over.
I was working when everybody there suddenly said, as they were rushing out the door, “If we are going to have lunch, we all need to go right now.” So, I just jumped in right behind the flock and followed.
When we got to the parking lot, everyone fit in one car except for me, since I was the last one out the door. Somebody pointed and said, “That lady just left the office -- see if you can ride with her.”
So I ran to her car and asked if she could drop me off “wherever that car goes.” I realized I didn’t even know their plan! Plus, I didn’t have my phone or wallet. What was I thinking?
I calmly began talking with this strange woman as she tried to keep up with the car filled with the others. Suddenly, without a turn signal, they turned into a street on the left. My driver could not make that turn in time to follow them, but we knew there was a restaurant there, so she turned around and delivered me to the likely place.
I went inside to locate the others, and not only did I not see any of them, I saw NOT A SINGLE SOUL that I knew! Now, my heart and mind began to race -- without a phone or even a credit card, what was my next step? I began to feel a little panicky. Then, I woke up!
I was SO relieved to discover this was only a dream. As I often do after I wake up from a dream, I began to analyze how I could have avoided that situation, and I came to this conclusion: Rushed decisions are not usually the best. You can follow that logic, right?
So last Saturday morning when I answered the telephone, a woman who said her name was Zara offered me a monthly discount on our Direct TV bill. She said they had gotten reports that there had been interference in reception in our area lately, so this was a gesture of good will. Well, true, there were a couple of times when the picture sort of froze on our TV, but it was usually during bad weather.
However, the woman continued to follow up by using my account number as well as the amount of my last bill and when my billing date was. She had all of that information. She went on to say that they were offering longtime customers a discount of $35-40.00 a month.
As she talked on, she wanted to know if I was ready to take advantage of that. I asked what I had to do, and she said she would need my credit card to bill a one-time transaction fee of $149. A red flag went up!
I questioned further why I needed to PAY for a discount. She said they were giving me $35.00 a month off each bill for a year, and even deducting the transaction fee, I would still save over $300 annually. Well, doing math in my head is not one of my strong points, but I knew that wasn’t quite right.
I argued that I should not have to pay anything. So she connected me to her supervisor and gave me a phone number where I could call so they could tell me they were the promotional department of Direct TV.
As I questioned her further, she told me she was having computer issues and would call me back in an hour. I took advantage of that hour to make a call myself – not to the number she had given to me, but to the phone number which appears on my bill. I explained to the representative in the loyalty department there what had happened, and she said that, while they do offer promotions from time to time, they never charge for them. (Nor do they ever tell you these promotions are available.)
She asked for the call-back number that Zara had given me so she could report it. She said they had had people calling to see where their discount was because they had “paid for it.”
When I told her the promoter said Zara would call me back after the computer problem was taken care of, she gave me a specific ID number to ask her for, telling me how many letters and how many numerals should be in that number.
So, sure enough, Zara did call back. I told her I had called AT&T-Direct TV myself, and they needed her ID number. She sort of floundered and said she could give me her extension number.
“No, no,” I said, “this is a specific ID number,” and I repeated what I needed. She then gave me MY own account number. Again, I told her that was not what they asked for. After putting me on hold, she came back with a number.
Right away, I could see the sequence of the letters and numerals did not match what AT&T-Direct TV had told me to ask for, so, as instructed, I told her that since she could not prove she was associated with them, I was not interested, and I hung up. I really wanted the discount, but I could not make it “feel right,” so I went the extra mile to check it out.
This took two hours out of my Saturday morning. But I did not make a hasty decision, and I feel sure I saved myself from having $149 charged to my account -- and probably a whole lot more -- with nothing to show for it! I never gave her my credit card number, and I hope if any of you are approached with an offer like this, that you don’t either.
Sometimes, a shortcut can also cause problems for us. Just last week, a neighbor -- I’ll call him Barry -- was driving out of a gas station at a nearby I-95 exit when he saw a wallet on the ground. He picked it up and saw the owner’s driver’s license and other cards of value. Nowhere could he find a phone number.
He realized he should let the store manager know he had the wallet, just in case the owner returned. Barry’s son happened to drive up about that time, and they were trying to figure out how to reach the North Carolina man.
Suddenly, as he was looking at the ID photo once more, a pickup came wheeling in and Barry realized it was the wallet-owner! He walked over to the vehicle and said, “Are you looking for this?” It appears that the man had laid it on the back of his truck when he was getting gas and only realized it after he was back on the interstate.
He got off at the next exit and came straight back. He was fortunate to find an honest man waiting for him so he did not lose the things everyone needs. And I’m sure he will learn from that short-cut decision also.
Whether you are a young person or an older one, don’t make quick decisions. IF IT DOESN’T FEEL RIGHT, DON’T DO IT! And never lay your wallet -- or phone, or sunglasses -- on the top or back of your vehicle. Plus, add your phone number to your wallet somewhere.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.
