COMMENTARY: Making quick decisions

Right away, I could see the sequence of the letters and numerals did not match what AT&T-Direct TV had told me to ask for, so, as instructed, I told her that since she could not prove she was associated with them, I was not interested, and I hung up. I really wanted the discount, but I could not make it “feel right,” so I went the extra mile to check it out.

This took two hours out of my Saturday morning. But I did not make a hasty decision, and I feel sure I saved myself from having $149 charged to my account -- and probably a whole lot more -- with nothing to show for it! I never gave her my credit card number, and I hope if any of you are approached with an offer like this, that you don’t either.

Sometimes, a shortcut can also cause problems for us. Just last week, a neighbor -- I’ll call him Barry -- was driving out of a gas station at a nearby I-95 exit when he saw a wallet on the ground. He picked it up and saw the owner’s driver’s license and other cards of value. Nowhere could he find a phone number.

He realized he should let the store manager know he had the wallet, just in case the owner returned. Barry’s son happened to drive up about that time, and they were trying to figure out how to reach the North Carolina man.