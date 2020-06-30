COMMENTARY: Make sex a priority

After 20, 30 or 60 years life changes, the fire and passion that once ignited your bedroom has long subsided. Now it probably feels like Antarctica as someone in the marriage is constantly overheating and burning up all the time while one of the partners is freezing to death.

Lots of little issues pop up in marriages that come between couples. Often, it's work, money, kids, in-laws, her kids, his kids, church stress, moving, all the above. While both partners would like to be intimate, too often all the stress, friction and resentment over previous discussions or outright arguments drive wedges between people.

The one direction that the man may want to go in life may be entirely different for the woman or vice versa. Compromising or at least reaching a point where there is peace and open communication is vital.

Find something to laugh about and make sexual intimacy a priority. This doesn't mean you are having sex every day. It does mean it's a part of your life. It may not even be close to what it used to be. It may no longer even be spontaneous. It may become the Saturday morning or Friday night scheduled event that you keep your calendar cleared for. Why not? You schedule your dentist and your doctor.