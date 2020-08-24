COMMENTARY: Madam Vice President

Women of color aren’t only leading our country’s response to the pandemic, we are also a growing force in the electorate. The surest way to earn our support is to develop an agenda that not only supports us through crises, but also advances systemic policy changes to meet our needs. This requires having a deep understanding of the lives that women of color lead. It means eradicating the structural barriers and systemic racism hindering access to quality, affordable health care. It means understanding the substantial economic role that women of color play in their families and communities, ensuring they have paid leave and child care. It means addressing wage and wealth disparities and the inequities in workplace protections. It means recognizing the essential work that many women of color carry out in professions that have been historically undervalued. And it means creating a new normal where we drive the conversation about policies critical to our lives.