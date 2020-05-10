COMMENTARY: Love in time of coronavirus

But I am saying this: There is time. There is solitude. There is reflection. There is introspection. You will never have another opportunity like this one to sit, ponder, and, if you have the courage, truly listen for and to the answers. Looking inward is the one aspect of dating struggling singles do not engage in enough, mostly because it’s hard to do and often because nobody is consistently there to help them do it.

As I do with all my clients, before they get online and start meeting people for dates, I spend a fair amount of time prodding them to engage in deep reflection and then helping them unpack and address their discoveries. We discuss questions such as these:

• How do I feel I have held back from getting what I want in my love life

• What are my biggest fears in relationships

• What kind of love/relationships have I been experiencing?

• What kind of love/relationships do I want to experience?

• What are the patterns and thoughts that get in the way of me giving love?

• What are the patterns and thoughts that get in the way of me receiving love?