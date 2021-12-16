COMMENTARY: Looking to Christmas skies

Because we went through quite a number of weeks with very little rain, we have had some beautiful blue skies and starry nights. I’ve mentioned before that the sky is my favorite part of the universe. Think about it … it must surely be the most peaceful.

Even with a few rare problems on the Space Station and an occasional close call between some of the things that move around in the sky, it’s still way more peaceful than Earth. Not only that, you can’t see any litter when you look at it! While the sky may be bluer in October, the December sky will forever have an integral part of any Christmas celebration. The Christmas Story will always remind us of the significance of the role of a special star.

My entire family knows my love for the sky covers every day/night of the year. I don’t pay as much attention to it on dreary days, but I make up for what I missed when the sun is shining. One granddaughter gave me a book for Mother’s Day titled “A Cloud a Day.” There are 365 pictures, one for each day. I can open it to any random page and enjoy seeing a reminder of what will come after the dreary days that I barely glanced at.

Knowing of my infatuation with the sky, my children and grandchildren send me photos from places where they travel (or live) -- not just selfies, but of the sky. The granddaughter in New York has sent beautiful pictures of the changing skyline there. When they go to the beach, they send amazing photos of the sunrise. (Yes, they love to get up that early.)

The best sunset pictures I have came from Lake Marion. There is a field behind our house that we especially enjoy between crops. We can walk there and look at the sky in any direction with the border of trees at the bottom. Maybe you can look outside your own door and find a spot to enjoy the same things.

I often take photos when I see unusual cloud formations. One of my favorites is of a medium blue sky with bunches of white fluffy clouds and one VERY black cloud sitting at the edge. It didn’t even look like a rain cloud. More like a black chimney in the midst of an otherwise perfect sky.

It makes me happy when family members call or text to ask, “Have you seen the full moon tonight?” I enjoy that connection with them. Did you realize that 2021 had only one full moon each month? Depending on the date when the moon is full, sometimes at least one month has a full moon at the beginning of it as well as another at the end, but the calendar/spacing did not work out that way this year. Our final full moon of the year will be on Dec. 18. Look for it. The other 11 have been spectacular.

Each full moon has its own name. Blue Moon is the name given to the second full moon of a month. The December full moon is called the Cold Moon, because it (usually) is in the first full month of cold weather. Somehow the weather committee wasn’t reminded of that this year, and we had quite a few days at the beginning of December that were absolutely perfect for ME.

I love to be comfortable outdoors without wearing a jacket. Anyway, the full moon this month will be a part of the Christmas sky during the nights preceding Dec. 18 and for a few afterward. (The human eye can’t really distinguish between a full moon and the one that’s shining the next night.)

I’ve shared this story many times, but it still reminds me of the Christmas sky -- a memory I especially treasure of a nighttime December sky. About 30 years ago, just a few days before Christmas, two of our grandchildren were with us. One evening, we took them to visit an aunt. The sky was full of stars, and some seemed to be especially large and bright that night. On the way home, our granddaughter, who was about 5 years old then, turned to me and said, “Gram, that star must think I’m Jesus.”

When I asked why she thought that, she said, “It’s following me everywhere I go.” A perfect memory of a Christmas sky. The rest of that story is a little embarrassing. She then asked me to sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Before I got very far, she brought me back to reality by saying, “Gram, I think your voice is worn out.” So we just enjoyed the star following our car in silence (interrupted by a little giggling from Charlie) for the rest of the way home.

I hope you enjoy some peace as you look to the sky -- daytime or nighttime. It’s a wonderful reminder of the beauty in our lives, even in the midst of a pandemic. And I hope your family surrounds you as you enjoy the festivities of the season. Because our grandchildren are all adults, shopping for big gifts for them is something I no longer do. They all get a certain number of “packages.” I choose a different wrapping paper for each of them, so they can easily identify (and count) their gifts.

These packages will include items they use daily. That way, they can take the money they would have spent on things such as laundry detergent, paper towels, envelopes, stamps, their favorite snacks, etc., and put that along with the check in the envelope we always attach to these gifts, to buy themselves something they really want (and that will be the right size.) That seems to suit them just fine. I feel like they have received a true gift when I realize they have learned how beautiful the sky is and how to spend time enjoying the views of not only the Christmas skies, but also those they see every day of the year.

They can do that in between the appointments, clients and patients as they move from place to place during the day. You can do that too! I don’t want you to take your eyes off the road if you’re driving, but you can lift them from the pavement enough to see and enjoy the peacefulness of the sky. Let that beauty remind you to smile. You will feel better!

Perhaps this hasn’t been the best year of your life or even the best week -- but look at the vast sky that surrounds you and think of some of your favorite Christmas memories. If you are facing unhappy realities, dwell on those memories, and magnify the happiness they bring to you as you think of them. Carry no grudges over to the new year, and create your own peacefulness while you enjoy the Christmas skies.

Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

