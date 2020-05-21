COMMENTARY: Long road in virus fight

Fauci received a friendlier reception from the GOP-run panel, where Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer couldn't resist telling MSNBC on Monday that "Dr. Fauci will have the opportunity to testify for the first time without Donald Trump lurking over his shoulder."

As it turned out, Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Republican chairman, was back home in Tennessee, self-quarantining after a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, Fauci leveled his warnings as many, if not most, states were ignoring some of the guidelines about reopening their businesses and social restrictions -- after Trump lectured them that the were moving too slowly.

"If some areas, cities, states or what-have-you, jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Fauci told the committee.

"I have been very clear in my message -- to try, to the best extent possible, to go by the guidelines, which have been very well thought-out and very well delineated," he said.