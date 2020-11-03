COMMENTARY: Lone pollster sees repeat

If Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania on Tuesday, it may or may not make him the big winner of the night. But if he wins Pennsylvania, it will undoubtedly make the Trafalgar Group among the most important polling firms in the country.

The Trafalgar Group was the only outfit that called the Keystone State for Trump in 2016, and its most recent poll gave Trump just under a one-point edge heading into the last week of the campaign — Trump's 48.4 to Biden’s 47.6%%, with a 2.9 percent margin of error.

But the batch of numbers represent a 3-point overall shift from Trafalgar’s poll in the middle of of October showing Biden up by two points.

Besides Pennsylvania, the firm correctly picked Trump as the winner in the swing states of Florida and Michigan in 2016.

Trafalgar says what separates it from other polls is that it employs different techniques to make answering their polls easier and more anonymous.

The second part of that equation is especially important to the group because it believes eliminating a person-to-person conversation dampens the “social desirability bias” — where a person might give the answer they think is more socially acceptable than saying what is truly on their mind.