COMMENTARY: Lockdown end overdue

The lockdown approach was presented to Americans as a form of mitigation, to “flatten the curve” and keep hospitals from being overrun by COVID-19 patients. But once the curve was broken, by April 1 or so, the lockdown had done its job mitigating the disease’s effect.

But extending the lockdown beyond that point is a suppression strategy whose goal is to stop the spread entirely — and that’s raising questions among public health professionals.

“I think we’re suffering from collectively muddled thinking and, and mission creep as suppression has given way to mitigation,” says Dr. George Savage, chief medical officer/co-founder at Proteus Digital Health Inc. “We all remember the famous graph that was shown everywhere, with the hospital capacity and rate of hospitalizations and everyone agreed: Gosh, we don’t want that to happen. And suppression succeeded, we clearly flattened the curve.

“But with the virus still here and no chance of eradicating it in the near term, it’s time to move beyond (widespread lockdowns.)

“Instead, we’re hearing strange things like ‘we can’t end the lockdowns until there’s a vaccine.’ That’s a very different approach from avoiding overwhelming the health care system,” Savage said.