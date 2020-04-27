COMMENTARY: Living through storms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Recent social media posts have touched a lot of souls with some foundational truth. “We’re all in this together.” Yes, but what is “this?” As one post noted, “this” is not a boat, but a storm. While we’re all in the same storm, each of us is sheltering in his or hew own circumstances. Some are clinging to driftwood, struggling to stay afloat until the storm passes. Others are hunkered down in luxury yachts content with the usual comforts. As the old saying goes, some of us are more equal than others.

Storms come in all flavors, sizes, mixes and durations. This storm is no different. It features a worldwide pandemic complete with social, emotional, political, governmental and consequential mixes that will affect generations to come.

Because the pandemic is worldwide, nations and leaders are talking, comparing and negotiating more than usual. According to the vast majority of American media, China (birthplace of the virus) was the most prepared, and WHO (World Health Organization) has declared China the best rider in the storm. American media’s agreeing with WHO should raise some flags.