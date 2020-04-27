COMMENTARY: Living through storms

Recent social media posts have touched a lot of souls with some foundational truth. “We’re all in this together.” Yes, but what is “this?” As one post noted, “this” is not a boat, but a storm. While we’re all in the same storm, each of us is sheltering in his or hew own circumstances. Some are clinging to driftwood, struggling to stay afloat until the storm passes. Others are hunkered down in luxury yachts content with the usual comforts. As the old saying goes, some of us are more equal than others.
Storms come in all flavors, sizes, mixes and durations. This storm is no different. It features a worldwide pandemic complete with social, emotional, political, governmental and consequential mixes that will affect generations to come.
Because the pandemic is worldwide, nations and leaders are talking, comparing and negotiating more than usual. According to the vast majority of American media, China (birthplace of the virus) was the most prepared, and WHO (World Health Organization) has declared China the best rider in the storm. American media’s agreeing with WHO should raise some flags.
Hunkering down for weeks gives too many of us way too much time to think. Mankind has finally achieved the ultimate power: certain self-annihilation via too many weapons in too many hands. Which one will finally get us? This thought alone should motivate nations and leaders to realize all nations are in ‘this’ together. Remember mutually assured destruction during the Cold War? At least, there was a pause back then.
While we have time to think, can we imagine a time when nations might consider win-win relationships? I’m not talking about a time of peace, because the world will never see peace until the Prince of Peace returns. Until then, can nations agree the benefits of cooperation are better than the consequences of certain annihilation?
Ancient prophets foresaw and foretold days when kings would unite to form a worldwide government, economy and religion. Is that so inconceivable? More than 2,500 years ago, the prophet Daniel foresaw a seven year peace agreement with Israel (9:27)! Wouldn’t such a covenant be the ultimate sign? Peace in the Middle East, the birthplace of all wars? The caveat, of course, is Daniel also saw the covenant was short-lived and the whole world disintegrated into times of great tribulation that had never been seen before.
Ok, enough of the gloom and doom. Today Americans are looking forward to getting beyond hunkering down to flatten the curve, and getting back to work to feed the family. We’ll continue to see outbreaks of infections and deaths. That’s the nature of a worldwide pandemic. In the midst of this crisis, blame is a parlor game best not played. It’s time to end the panic and move on with a plan.
President Donald Trump’s COVID Task Force has developed guidelines states, counties, and communities can follow to transition into a different normalcy. Neither the president nor the federal government can mandate any kind of normalcy. For that matter, neither can the national media who revel in the past and predict a bleak future.
We’re all in the storm together. Let’s continue to help each other however we can. Maybe God gave us these storms to signal coming events. At the very least it’s time we began listening closer to what God has said.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Mississippi. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.