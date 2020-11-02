COMMENTARY: Lives depend on vote

I have listened and endured so much commentary from people who are just insensitive to the needs of their neighbors. I am very privileged to stand with my neighbors: Black Lives Matter.

I am a product of the Civil Rights Movement, and as I look at the state of our union today, we're in big trouble! And guess what? God is not pleased. We allowed a man to take office in the highest capacity of this country, and he has made a mockery of the office.

We must open our eyes, minds, ears and hearts to the damage that's been done in this country. What kind of person would openly come out and say that the people who are attacking peaceful protesters are good people?

We must remember that all men are created equal. And we weren't created by man, but by God. We have an obligation to lift Jesus up, and when we lift him up, we lift up our brothers and sisters.

I am reading John Hope Franklin's "From Slavery to Freedom" and I see so many parallels to what's happening today -- voter suppression, segregation, racism, hatred, bigotry, etc. -- and I am deeply saddened. When are we going to realize that Jesus died that we might have life, and life more abundantly?