COMMENTARY: Lives depend on vote

I have listened and endured so much commentary from people who are just insensitive to the needs of their neighbors. I am very privileged to stand with my neighbors: Black Lives Matter.
I am a product of the Civil Rights Movement, and as I look at the state of our union today, we're in big trouble! And guess what? God is not pleased. We allowed a man to take office in the highest capacity of this country, and he has made a mockery of the office.
We must open our eyes, minds, ears and hearts to the damage that's been done in this country. What kind of person would openly come out and say that the people who are attacking peaceful protesters are good people?
We must remember that all men are created equal. And we weren't created by man, but by God. We have an obligation to lift Jesus up, and when we lift him up, we lift up our brothers and sisters.
I am reading John Hope Franklin's "From Slavery to Freedom" and I see so many parallels to what's happening today -- voter suppression, segregation, racism, hatred, bigotry, etc. -- and I am deeply saddened. When are we going to realize that Jesus died that we might have life, and life more abundantly?
Satan comes to rob, kill and destroy. We must get it together before we destroy ourselves from the inside.We don't have the right to infringe on anyone's freedom. I thank God that he's allowed me to live to see this day!
It was so exhilarating when we came together to elect Barack Obama as the first African American president in this country! Then the devil got into the hearts and minds of the Congress, and they literally sat down on him.
I truly believe if he were white, that would not have happened. But I thank God for the strength he gave him to stand in the midst of adversity. Today, we have the opportunity to make history again. Vote like our lives depend on it, because they do!
Ida Damon is from Holly Hill.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!