COMMENTARY: Litter: More harm than we think

Envision the enjoyment we would encounter if we could observe the natural beauty of the roads, rivers, lakes and parks. However, our imagination would be obstructed by litter.

Regardless of which road we travel in Orangeburg County, we are going to see litter. However, I must proudly acknowledge that some roads are less littered. The litter we see was either tossed out by uncaring motorists or dropped by uncaring pedestrians.

It also could have blown out of vehicles transporting litter to the county landfill or one of the 21 collection sites. In this case, the driver did not securely fasten the covering or tarp over the litter. In reality, litter should not be tossed out, dropped or blown out. It should be properly disposed of to prevent harm.

Litter is more harmful than we think. A driver could swerve off the road and hit a tree or endanger a life or lives. In this incident, the driver’s insurance rate will increase. Besides, litter floats into storm drains causing flooding. This can cause substantial damage to homes and businesses.

In exceptionally littered areas, crime seems to be more evident. Furthermore, litter decreases the value of property and will drive away prospective homeowners, tourists and businesses. This effects our economy,

Both terrestrial and aquatic animals are impacted by litter. Terrestrial animals (cat, dogs, raccoons, deer, cows, and more) are poisoned from spoiled foods, wrappers and containers that cause these animals to become sick, develop internal health problems or die. Aquatic animals (fish, alligators, turtles, crayfish, and more) can get entangled in or ingest plastic waste causing them to suffocate, starve and drown. Humans are also impacted by litter. According to Texas Disposal System, litter can spread diseases, viruses and parasites through direct and indirect contact.

“Littering has decreased in the county since the updating of the county ordinance, but we have a long way to go,” said Marie Canty, Orangeburg County code enforcement manager. “In 2022, 893 hours for community service for littering, 233 citations were written for littering and property violations.”

Also, thousands of dollars were collected in fines from litterers. Litterbugs, it does not pay to litter; it costs. At the present time, she was unable to give the amount of trash that was picked up in 2022, but at the end of 2021, 232,270 pounds of trash had been picked up.

I must continue to applaud and salute our volunteers who roll up their sleeves and work untiringly to keep our county clean and inviting. In addition, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is picking up litter on 80 miles of heavily traveled state-maintained roads in Orangeburg County. This is a part of a pilot program.

“The grant will assist the county for one year. It started in September 2022,” Canty said. “Education is the key. It needs to start at home and in the schools."

After constantly hearing and reading that educating people on litter is the key to combat littering, I decided to ask some young family members this question: If you were asked to incorporate littering with a subject already in the curriculum, what would that subject be? Here are some of their responses: health, science, social studies and economics. Personally, I thought these were some good responses.

Since littering does impact our environment in so many negative ways, maybe one day it will become a part of the school curriculum.