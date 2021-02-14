COMMENTARY: Litter is destroying us

As I continue to travel the roads and highways of our county, I see miles and miles of trash that has either been tossed out, put out or blown out of an uncovered truck.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, there are folks who think masks and plastic gloves should be thrown on the ground after use instead of being placed in a garbage container. Also, fast-food litter has increased astronomically since the pandemic crisis.
We can vividly see our trashy roads and highways from our vehicles, but we cannot see what litter does to our waterways. Plastic washed into our waterways can kill aquatic animals because they take it for food and can suffocate. Also, bacteria in contaminated waters can cause human illnesses when the aquatic animals are consumed. Cigarette butts can release toxic chemicals that pollute aquatic life that humans catch to consume. These chemicals eventually enter the body and can lead to cancer, problems with the immune system and birth defects.
Litter can cause fires and floods. A spark can hit a paper bag, or bottles or discarded glass can start a fire through the reflection of sun rays. Litter clogs storm drains and causes flooding, which can damage our homes and businesses.
Littering decreases property value and keeps industry and tourism out of our county. Orangeburg County needs jobs and tourism to boost its economy and to better the quality of life for its citizens. Littering sends out a loud negative message. The message is we, as citizens, do not take pride in or care about where we live, work, play and worship.
According to research, it takes from 18 months to 10 years for one cigarette butt to decompose. It takes from 10 to 20 years for a plastic bag (the ones we use in everyday life) to decompose. It takes 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose. As you can see, litter stays around until it is picked up.
Littering is no laughing matter, but a matter we should take seriously. If we want to make Orangeburg County a better place to live, work, play and worship, then we better start taking pride in our county and stop littering. Litter trashes everybody who lives in the county.
Janie Cooper-Smith is vice chair of Orangeburg County Council.