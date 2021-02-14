COMMENTARY: Litter is destroying us

As I continue to travel the roads and highways of our county, I see miles and miles of trash that has either been tossed out, put out or blown out of an uncovered truck.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, there are folks who think masks and plastic gloves should be thrown on the ground after use instead of being placed in a garbage container. Also, fast-food litter has increased astronomically since the pandemic crisis.

We can vividly see our trashy roads and highways from our vehicles, but we cannot see what litter does to our waterways. Plastic washed into our waterways can kill aquatic animals because they take it for food and can suffocate. Also, bacteria in contaminated waters can cause human illnesses when the aquatic animals are consumed. Cigarette butts can release toxic chemicals that pollute aquatic life that humans catch to consume. These chemicals eventually enter the body and can lead to cancer, problems with the immune system and birth defects.

Litter can cause fires and floods. A spark can hit a paper bag, or bottles or discarded glass can start a fire through the reflection of sun rays. Litter clogs storm drains and causes flooding, which can damage our homes and businesses.