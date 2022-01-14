COMMENTARY: Litter enforcement has impact

In December 2017, Orangeburg County Council amended the litter ordinance. The penalties were made tougher by increasing the maximum penalty from $500 to $1000, spend one year in jail or both. The violator would also have to do hours of community service. More is being done to enforce the litter laws since the ordinance was amended.

This is the 2021 report for litter pickups and cases, according to Marie Canty, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement supervisor. There were 1,136 cases opened and 587 cases closed. There are still 65 more cases that have not gone to court. There were 351 warning citations and 340 citations written. Of the 340 citations written, 212 were for litter and 128 were for property.

Also, 232,270 pounds of litter based on weight slips, and 30,990 pounds by the litter machine, were picked up along the sides of the roads. If a person is found guilty, the person has to do at least five hours of community service.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, 593 hours of community service had been done. This number will change when the remaining 65 open cases go to court. None of the violators has spent time in jail since the litter ordinance was amended.

Litter is a big problem in our county and has a negative impact. We should want our county to send out positive aspects that are inviting and welcoming to businesses, tourists and visitors. In order for this to happen, we must make our county look more presentable. This can definitely happen if more concerned citizens, civic and social groups get involved.

I applaud those individuals who make picking up litter, thrown out by people who do not care, a part of their day. Also those who volunteer to help in the April and October cleanups every year.

There are many trashy roads in Orangeburg County. Not all roads are county roads. If you see litter on a county road, report it to Orangeburg County Code Enforcement at 803-533-6162. To identify a county road, most of the roads will have a green sign with the name of the road in white letters.

To report litter on a state road, call 803-533-6870. To identify a state road, you will see the name of the road on a green sign with white letters, but you will also see a black sign with S-38- followed by numbers in white.

Let us make keeping Orangeburg County cleaner one of our top priorities in 2022. THIS IS HOME! Let us take pride in where we live, work and play. If we do not, nobody else will.

Janie Cooper-Smith is vice chair of Orangeburg County Council.

