COMMENTARY: Life-changing mother's love

But a positive attitude was continuously pounded into my brain by my mom. Every defeat and challenge were to be seen as an opportunity to be thankful for the lesson learned. She would say, “life is tough, but rising above difficult circumstances makes us better people.” She would not stand for negativity. My mom trusted in the fact that the Lord had a reason for everything that happened to me and said it was for my good. She would pray, asking the Lord to sustain and guide me. Her constant prayer was ,“Lord just keep him afloat and don’t let him give up.”

She helped me move beyond my perceived limits. Many times, I could only hear the voices of the naysayers. Mom helped me adopt a vision of what I could do—what I could be. She would say to me, “Now, Jimmy, you have always said you want to go to college, and you can if you set your mind to it.” Honestly, when my mom reminded me of my hope and dream of going to college, I was unsure that it would ever happen. My teachers communicated a subtle message that it was in question whether I was college material.