COMMENTARY: Liberals killing country

Our House of Representatives(mainly Nancy Pelosi) reminds me of Nero a couple thousand years ago. They seem to be ﬁddling and ﬁghting while America(California) burns.
They all care about personal agendas and vendettas and not what happens to this country. Where have all the Ollie Norths gone, putting the country ﬁrst? Our society is a microcosm of our Congress where nobody gets along and all they are doing is causing more hate and wasting money.
Liberals have been ruining this world since the start. The bad thing is that I was one of them a long time ago until I realized I was the idiot. Most young people are liberals, they don't know any better.
The problem lies with the older people who should know better. They are telling the younger generations to ruin their lives with all sorts of lies these days. You ever see a happy liberal? They are always protesting something or blaming someone else for their problems.
The liberals are killing this country faster than they are killing babies. Sacriﬁcing them like the heathen nations of old. It amazes me how concerned they seem to be about older people dying from the ﬂu while talking young women(approximately 826,000 in the U.S. in 2017) to murder their babies and suffer the consequences. Never seen such hypocrites.
Putin played our last president like a cheap guitar. He reminds me of Ali, shake the left hand (Ukraine) and hit with the right (Syria). He sure did the rope-a-dope on Obama. Now Russia has a massive air base, new dredged-out naval base and an army base in Syria -- a rock's throw from Israel.
I can't for the life of me understand why Russia would rather have Trump in ofﬁce than Hillary Clinton, who would give them the rest of the Middle East. Someone please tell me one country we haven't meddled with in their elections or simply overthrown them.
Liberals like to paint God as a God of love. He is, he loved us all so much that he gave his only son to the world to be whipped, spit on, beaten beyond recognition and cruciﬁed. It's a good thing that he is also slow to anger.
But he is also a jealous God, a God of wrath, revenge, justice. He judges the nations too. Why can't some people understand that mankind is cursed and you're only going to live so long. The earth is also cursed, just ask a farmer. Jesus is the only one that can break the curse. No scientist ever will.
What this country needs is a good Bible lesson on the Old Testament and I can't think of anyone better to give it to us than Dr. Vernon McGee. Now would be the time to get on the bus as he calls it.
The good thing about "Through the Bible" with Dr. McGee is that you can listen to any verse at an time, I suggest you start with Daniel, especially Daniel 7 as he describes the four world empires. The ﬁrst was Babylon (Iraq), then Media Persia (Iran), third was Greece with Alexander and the last was Rome, which fell apart and we are waiting for someone, the antichrist, to put it back together again. Frenchie seems to be trying to do it.
Back in July on Bastille Day, two years ago, in Paris, troops marched in a military parade with the ﬂags of the 10 European countries that are in a joint military pact together, ﬂying. Actually at this time there are only nine France, Germany, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal. Guess who they are waiting on? Rome.
Daniel 7:24 And the ten horns out of this kingdom are ten kings that shall arise ... This is Daniel's dream of the fourth and last beast, Rome. I just wonder if these are the 10 horns of Daniel?
Nobody but God knows the date of the rapture and the great tribulation, but it seems to me that we are on the fast lane to it. We have a Pope now that's already turning the Catholic church over to the antichrist with his approval of same-sex marriages and his belief that man can do something about climate change. He needs to go back and read his Bible again.
Liberals, whiners, you need to look in the mirror and you will see your problem. This country needs a revival, not baby murdering liberals running or, should I say, ruining it.
Jon Hare is from Orangeburg.
