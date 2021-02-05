COMMENTARY: Let them eat what?

Not that she gave them much reason to love her. Life at the royal court in Versailles was a case study in self-indulgence. And Marie was among the most self-indulgent of all. She ordered 300 elegant gowns a year, almost one for each day, and rarely wore the same one twice. The food and wines were the finest quality. Though intelligent, she was very lazy: Her tutor said she could barely read and write her native German language when she was 13.

Yet despite the outward frivolity, those who knew her well said she was also kindhearted and generous in private.

Louis and his queen ascended to the throne in 1774. He was 20, she was 19. When they did, something interesting happened: They developed a genuine fondness for one other.

The royal couple even managed to spice up things in the boudoir, with Marie eventually having four children and adopting several others. By all accounts, she was a loving, doting mom. The French people even softened toward her — for a while.

Things changed as conditions in France worsened. Taxes were sky high, people were weary from many years of war, crops failed. There was nothing to eat. Revolution was in the air.