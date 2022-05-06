COMMENTARY: Let Conyers drive at SCSU

This T&D contributor who writes about current educational, political, and social issues sometimes takes license to use viblical references. For this contribution, the backdrop is Acts 27:14-15.

It reads, “But not long after there arose against it a tempestuous wind, called Eurocydon. And when the ship caught, and could not bear up into the wind, we let her drive.”

SCSU is experiencing a “change of command” with the newly appointed 13th President Alexander Conyers, who is a retired Army colonel. Changes of commands have ceremonial and consequential meaning. The new command at SCSU has ensuing significance.

There is also the number 13 depending on what readers believe is lucky or unlucky. Hindus and Greeks consider it lucky. On the other hand, feng shui in Chinese appraise it as unlucky.

Within its authority and while the S.C. legislature pontificates about the USC board, this SCSU board boldly did not conduct a national presidential search and elected Conyers. Now that Conyers is president, this SCSU board must “let him drive.”

Going forward, this board must stay out of the daily affairs and allow President Conyers full and unbridled authority as CEO to move SCSU progressively.

Conyers has driven into place a very solid academic team with the provost and vice president for academic affairs, associate provost, dean of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences and special assistant to the provost. Watchful and discerning eyes peering into next steps will see if he continues to drive in this direction.

Interestingly, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, clearly identified advice for the driver. She remarks, “I am hopeful that he will surround himself with a very strong team academically to ensure the success of his administration. If he is able to assemble a strong leadership team with experience in higher education, then he should be quite successful (Conyers named SCSU president; retired Army colonel is alumnus, by Dionne Gleaton, The T&D, April 28, 2022).

The academic top leadership is sound, but could Cobb-Hunter suggest that the “strong leadership team” is not in place? Driving towards well-foundedness, Conyers must purge athletics, student affairs, institutional advancement, finance and management, general counsel, chief of staff, special assistant, Title III, and any of the former teams from previous administrations if (subjunctive mood) success is the goal. If not, it is business as usual. SCSU must not become a “mud hole,” once a description from former SCSU board chair Charlie Way, who later apologized.

There are a couple of good mentions right now under Conyers. One, with leadership from Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, who with faculty, have in place the dean and professor emeriti program to recognize academic excellence from many who labored in the “groves and classic halls.” SCSU is overdue to pay tribute to whom tribute is due and honor to whom honor is due. Another good mention is the master of arts in speech pathology and audiology.

On this drive, consideration seems necessary to look at a master plan. The physical buildings and edifices do not belong to SCSU alone; they belong to the state of South Carolina, which has responsibility. However, the instability and inconsistency in SCSU past commands and the frequent change of commands have not moved the S.C. legislature because it is not the S.C. legislature’s responsibility to tell itself what SCSU needs.

What about a succession and mentoring plan (the age of its workforce, retirement and replacement as well as mentoring the next leaders for consistency and sustainability)? What about an academic program review yielding cutting-edge programs? After all this time, why does SCSU not have masters of science, criminal justice and social work? Where was the once successful “cultural enrichment program”?

Why is the School of Business that earned international accreditation a dying breed that once produced the largest number of graduates? At least it has the Executive Speaker series that is excellent. Is agribusiness in the College of Agriculture now? Why no real Honors College yet? Are there graduate degrees in history and political science? Are these possible?

Where is the SCSU plan to attract minority students? Why is there significant decline in whites and other minorities? Does the HBCU status only suggest Black students? The answers may be in the driver’s rear view mirror as the “objects are closer than they appear.” The driver’s seat belt will hold him “ready all to do or dare” as the alma mater plays on the clock atop Miller F. Whittaker (third president) Library.

This SCSU board should not engage in cronyism, micromanaging the CEO and over familiarity with faculty and staff. It should be free of any slight appearance. In short, this SCSU board’s chair, Rodney C. Jenkins, has publicly declared that Alexander Conyers is the “righteous way” for SCSU. If so, Jenkins and all members who unanimously elected him must “let Conyers drive!”

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer and a contributor to The T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at cummingst@icloud.com and 803-735-8486.

