COMMENTARY: Lessons of COVID-19

A second major advance is the development of a vaccine that can prevent not just one strain of a disease, but all variants. Our first COVID-19 vaccines utilize only the pathogen's spike protein to generate an antibody response, but the spike protein is highly prone to mutations. Now, scientists are looking at using another protein, known as the nucleocapsid, which is less prone to mutations and generates a strong T cell response.

This practice of targeting alternative proteins could lead to a single shot that would vaccinate against all mutations of COVID-19, as well as related viral respiratory diseases. The same method paves the way for another possibility. We may soon know how to reprogram a patient's body to recognize cancer cells as foreign and attack them.

The third innovation is a filter that reduces pathogens -- such as viruses or bacteria -- in the blood. During the pandemic, two U.S. companies advanced the development of such filters to detect COVID-19, one of which has proven highly effective in treating severe COVID-19 patients.