COMMENTARY: Lessons not learned about open government

The case was brought by State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, seeking details on state incentives for the development of the Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill.

And on Oct. 13, the Post and Courier reported that despite promising transparency about police shooting incidents, the Columbia Police Department has not disclosed records of shootings within the past five years that were requested by the newspaper back in July. Even Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin said that the delay fostered a “perception of a lack of transparency,” that was “unacceptable.”

But it seems that many of his fellow public officials haven’t gotten the message that the public’s business — including spending of the public’s money — must be done in public. As stated in FOIA itself, “… it is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner so that citizens shall be advised of the performance of public officials and of the decisions that are reached in public activity and in the formulation of public policy.”

This is a laudable statement. But it is the responsibility of our public officials to make sure that it is the reality of government in South Carolina, and the duty of residents and voters of our state to hold the officials accountable for doing so.

Eric P. Robinson focuses on media and internet law as assistant professor at the USC School of Journalism and Mass Communication and Of Counsel to Fenno Law in Charleston / Mount Pleasant. He has worked in media law for more than 20 years and is admitted to legal practice in New York and New Jersey and before the U.S. Supreme Court. This column is for educational purposes only; it does not constitute legal advice. Any opinions are his own, not of his employers. This column was made available through the S.C. Press Association.

