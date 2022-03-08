COMMENTARY: Lemmings or leaders

To those still rational enough to know their own biological gender (a challenge the woke have elevated to the equivalent of solving the Goldbach Conjecture) do not be surprised by a world of lemmings who cannot discern cause and effect, but only which way to run.

Years ago a company changed management, and the new team wanted to rally the troops around new directions and ways of doing things. The new VP said, “Leadership is finding which way the people are moving, jumping in front of them and waving a flag!”

On Jan. 21, 2021, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping chuckled together about the new American president. Putin snickered, “Within a year America will pay me for more of my oil to fund my annexing Ukraine." Xi replied, “By this time next year, Americans will no longer care about giving us billions of dollars of research to build our economy and military far beyond America’s reach.”

Biden trashed all of Trump’s efforts to build America into the most powerful energy-independent nation on earth. Biden also closed down the intelligence community’s programs investigating Chinese espionage into our secret military and industrial research.

America’s political establishment won an overwhelming left turn in November 2020. Climate change moved from a social movement to a number one national priority. Candidate Biden did not hide his intentions: "Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected.”

When Biden drastically reduced America’s production and processing of gas and oil, we immediately became a consumer of lower-grade oil aka dirtier oil, and rising energy costs revved up costs for everything else. In other words, using Russian oil makes our environment much dirtier than using our own oil and gas.

Biden is renegotiating our nuclear agreement with Iran. If he can settle that deal, we can likely get more oil from Iran to span the current shortage. It will only cost us Iran’s freedom to accelerate its production of nuclear materials. Don’t worry, Russia is overseeing those negotiations.

In the meantime, Putin has invaded Ukraine, threatened to invade other former Soviet states whether they are under NATO or not, raised Russian nuclear forces to the highest alert, and shows no sign of withdrawing any of his aggressive actions. Xi has certainly been entertained watching Biden and Co. blunder along with reckless reactions. It’s only a matter of time before Xi brings Taiwan under his wings.

The rest of the world appears to be rallying behind Ukrainian President Zelensky and bands of Ukrainian patriots who have taken up arms to fight for their families and their homeland. Led by Zelensky, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have stepped into the breech to stop Putin’s professional military.

Zelensky is demonstrating exemplary leadership and courage to his people and the world. Ukrainians are courageously risking their own lives for love of family and country. What a tribute to valor!

America’s current leaders are looking for lemmings and a flag to connect our economy and environment completely.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

