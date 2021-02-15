COMMENTARY: Legislature stuck in reverse

So how do we fix it? Simple. Our citizens have to get out and vote; give us some help. Everything is predicated upon voting. Boards. Commissions. Parole boards. Many of the things that are vital to our lives are appointed by the General Assembly. It is important that we are fair to our citizens. The people we appoint should represent the people of South Carolina. Not just the white male population.

It is important to note that many of our citizens don’t know about this. They don’t realize what has happened. It didn’t make the newspaper headlines; it’s not breaking news on television. But it is real, and it has an impact on our state and community.

Some of these appointments last for 10 years. A lot of progress can be made in 10 years. But a lot of setbacks can be made also. And that is my fear with these appointments.

In the last election, we turned out and voted in record numbers. But there is so much more work that has to be done. The election season is over but we can never stop fighting, even in the off-season. Register your family and friends to vote. Explain to them the obvious and not-so-obvious ways that voting impacts their lives. And vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do,

Democrat Leon Howard represents Richland County-based District 76 in the S.C. House of Representatives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0