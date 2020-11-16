COMMENTARY: Legislature should set rules

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s current hiring of outside law firms in the nuclear waste case resulted in the payment of $75 million in legal fees to law firms even though the case had not produced a verdict nor a judgment after trial and even though the settlement was in large part the result of the intervention of Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Joe Wilson with the Trump administration.

My opinion is that the judicial system should decide if the attorneys' huge fees of $75 million were legal or not and I have filed a lawsuit to ask the South Carolina Supreme Court to decide the correct amount of fees. My lawsuit does not address the question of whether the nuclear case should have been settled or whether the amount of the settlement was proper as in this case the governor was involved in deciding to settle with what appears to be a reasonable amount of $600 million plus an agreement to remove the waste over a period of years.

My lawsuit does not ask the court to decide who should get the remaining $525 million of the settlement funds, but a lawsuit filed by Sen. Brad Hutto on behalf of Allendale and Barnwell counties does argue that those counties should get a fair portion of the funds. Attorney Bakari Sellers for Bamberg County has also entered the dispute over both the amount of fees and the distribution of the funds.