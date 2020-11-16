COMMENTARY: Legislature should set rules

The recent transfer to the State of South Carolina of $600 million of settlement funds from the nuclear waste case raises major problems that the General Assembly should resolve in the upcoming session.
The first problem is whether the attorney general should continue to exercise total control over whether the State of South Carolina should file civil suits to recover money.
Second, there is the question of whether the attorney general should have unlimited power to hire law firms and set the terms of their employment in such lawsuits.
Third, there is the issue of whether the attorney general should have total authority to decide to settle these lawsuits and on what terms rather than to take them to trial.
Fourth, there is the issue of whether the attorney general should continue to have his claimed authority to distribute settlement proceeds any way he wants to, including handing out huge amounts of attorney fees.
The simple answer to all four questions is that the attorney general should be restricted by new laws to deny him total control of hiring, decision to settle, terms of the settlement and distribution of settlement funds. The governor should be required to sign off on the hiring of outside counsel, the decision to settle, the terms of the settlement, and the General Assembly should appropriate most, if not all, settlement funds which should first go into the general fund of the state. Now the attorney general often skims money from settlements for his own office and hands out the rest as he pleases.
Attorney General Alan Wilson’s current hiring of outside law firms in the nuclear waste case resulted in the payment of $75 million in legal fees to law firms even though the case had not produced a verdict nor a judgment after trial and even though the settlement was in large part the result of the intervention of Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Joe Wilson with the Trump administration.
My opinion is that the judicial system should decide if the attorneys' huge fees of $75 million were legal or not and I have filed a lawsuit to ask the South Carolina Supreme Court to decide the correct amount of fees. My lawsuit does not address the question of whether the nuclear case should have been settled or whether the amount of the settlement was proper as in this case the governor was involved in deciding to settle with what appears to be a reasonable amount of $600 million plus an agreement to remove the waste over a period of years.
My lawsuit does not ask the court to decide who should get the remaining $525 million of the settlement funds, but a lawsuit filed by Sen. Brad Hutto on behalf of Allendale and Barnwell counties does argue that those counties should get a fair portion of the funds. Attorney Bakari Sellers for Bamberg County has also entered the dispute over both the amount of fees and the distribution of the funds.
The State of South Carolina soon stands to receive huge amounts of money from the federal court cases litigated against Perdue (projected to settle at $8.5 billion) and Johnson and Johnson (projected at $26 billion). One defendant’s lawyer appeared in a hearing in my lawsuit in the person of Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, and told the court that Attorney General Wilson had total authority to decide who gets settlement funds and the exact amounts of attorney fees in such cases.
New laws are needed to prevent retained outside law firms from being paid excessive fees and also to prevent the Attorney General from handing out the money any way he wants to. In a democracy, no single official should exercise unlimited power claimed by the attorney general over huge amounts of money belonging to the state. The South Carolina Constitution vests in the General Assembly the plenary power to appropriate these huge amounts of settlement funds and new legislation should clearly state guidelines for the handling of future settlements to resolve the issues raised by the current legislation.
Columbia attorney John V. Crangle is government relations director of the S.C. Progressive Network.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!