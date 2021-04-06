COMMENTARY: Legislation not about medicine

When was the last time we needed South Carolina legislation for a medicine to be prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacy? When medicine goes through the normal Food and Drug Administration approval process, state legislation is not necessary.

But that’s not what we are dealing with when discussing marijuana. Doctors cannot legally prescribe it. Pharmacists cannot legally dispense it. There is no way to accurately dose it.

Rather, a 55-page bill is an attempt to legislate around the FDA approval process by creating a complex scheme to cultivate, process and dispense marijuana that still violates federal law. This bill ultimately allows people to vape, eat or ingest marijuana that has not had any traditional medical review and is not approved by the FDA. This is a truly dangerous proposition.

Perhaps this is why 77% of South Carolinians said marijuana should be regulated by the FDA in a 2016 Winthrop poll. It is not surprising that many proponents of this bill use words like “prescribe” when discussing marijuana. They do this to make us all think this will be handled like all other prescription medications.