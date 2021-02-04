COMMENTARY: Left's assault on free speech

First, about the history of struggle sessions. Jeff Sanders of the American Policy Roundtable described struggle sessions in China during the Cultural Revolution this way: “They (Red Guard) came up with these charges because someone heard you complain that the government made mistakes. ... Or maybe you just ticked off the wrong person. No matter, the charge was laid and you were automatically guilty. The solution? Confess. Confess to all accusations. Make sure you cry a lot. Make sure you curse yourself and beg and plead for forgiveness from the “proletariat” and the infallible communist party. Make sure you swear that you will never ever entertain a thought that is counter to the prevailing thoughts. You have gotten your mind right.”