COMMENTARY: Law & Order medicine

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised a lot of serious questions with very few scientific answers in spite of public admonitions to “follow the science.” One is not likely to find the science, much less follow it in corporate news sources. Unbeknownst to many of us, scientists are battling behind the scenes over some of the most basic suppositions media have reported as “science” or facts. What if these basic suppositions are neither science nor facts?

Few people know about, and media have not covered a lawsuit filed July 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama: America’s Frontline Doctors, et al., Plaintiffs, vs. Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, et al., Defendants.

The lawsuit begins by questioning the most fundamental fact that the vast majority of people have accepted as true, that is whether the Vaccine Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) are unlawful. Wow! This section of the lawsuit argues seven points in a spaghetti-like mix of medical and jurisprudential terms, the first of which is, “There is No Emergency.” How would you like to argue that in legal and medical terms?